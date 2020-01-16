Man dead after stabbing in Cork city

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The victim is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s

A man has died after being stabbed in Cork city on Thursday evening.

The incident took place on the Bandon Road after 21:00 GMT.

The victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Detectives and gardaí (Irish police) remain at the scene with access to the Bandon Road still limited in places, RTÉ reports.