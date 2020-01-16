Image copyright RTE Image caption Farmers have held a go-slow demonstration on the M50 in Dublin

Irish farmers have held a second day of protests about beef prices by blocking lanes on the M50 in Dublin.

The go-slow protest has caused delays for commuters leaving the city, including the Port Tunnel.

On Wednesday, about 60 tractors and dozens of other vehicles were involved in 24-hours of action, disrupting traffic in the centre of Dublin.

The organisers, the Individual Farmers of Ireland, said a better price was needed to help sustain rural Ireland.

The group said it did not want to block the motorway completely on Thursday but "wanted to leave its mark".

It is the second period of demonstrations since November when streets were blocked and a protest letter was handed to the Republic's Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.