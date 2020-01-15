Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption Officers from the garda's armed support unit were on patrol in Dunleer when they intercepted the theft

A cash machine theft in County Meath was thwarted by armed police early on Wednesday, who then chased the suspects across the border.

Officers from the garda's armed support unit were on patrol in Dunleer when they intercepted the attempted theft and pursued the suspects north on the M1 motorway.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is assisting Irish police with the search for the culprits.

No inquires were reported.

In November, there was a similar attempt on the cash machine in Dunleer, but the suspects did not manage to steal it.

A significant amount of damage was caused during the incident.