Irish general election to be held on 8 February

Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA Image caption Leo Varadkar previously stated a preference for a summer election, but acknowledged circumstances had changed

A general election is due to be held in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday 8 February, broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar is expected to ask President Michael D Higgins to dissolve the Irish parliament later.

It will mark the beginning of the general election campaign. Mr Varadkar addressed ministers at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

The taoiseach will brief opposition leaders later on Tuesday.

It is understood that the taoiseach intends to meet other party leaders before going to Áras an Uachtaráin (the Irish president's residence) to ask President Michael D Higgins to dissolve the Dáil.

'Not been listening to people'

Irish Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee said Fine Gael was looking forward to the campaign.

She added that it had taken seven and a half years to achieve a stable economy to allow government to re-invest in areas like housing and health.

However, Fianna Fáil's Director of Elections Dara Calleary told RTÉ's Today with Sean O'Rourke that Fine Gael "have had nine years" and they have not been "listening to people".

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane said his party was "going in to win" and would put forward an ambitious manifesto.

He said there have been "failures" in housing and health and public services.

He also said that a united Ireland must be planned for.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said Fine Gael would talk to anyone about forming a coalition after the election, other than Sinn Féin.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said he is hopeful of a better election for his party after successes at last year's by-elections, RTÉ has reported.

He said what his party is hearing on the doors is that housing and health need greater investment.