A man in his 20s is being questioned by gardaí (Irish police) about a fatal assault in the Republic of Ireland.

A man in his 40s has died.

Gardaí were called to Portlaw, County Waterford, early on Saturday, 11 January.

The older man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A man in his 20s remains in custody.

Gardaí said they were investigating all of the circumstances.

The area where the assault happened has been cordoned off for a forensic examination.