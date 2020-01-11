Waterford: Man arrested over fatal assault
- 11 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 20s is being questioned by gardaí (Irish police) about a fatal assault in the Republic of Ireland.
A man in his 40s has died.
Gardaí were called to Portlaw, County Waterford, early on Saturday, 11 January.
The older man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A man in his 20s remains in custody.
Gardaí said they were investigating all of the circumstances.
The area where the assault happened has been cordoned off for a forensic examination.