Image caption Gardaí still wish to speak to one individual in relation to the incident

Three people have been arrested after a garda (Irish police) car was rammed and three officers injured.

It happened at the scene of an attempted supermarket burglary in Mohill, County Leitrim, at about 04:30 local time on Wednesday.

As the patrol car approached, it was rammed by a vehicle which then drove off towards Drumlish, County Longford, before crashing.

The officers were treated by emergency services and are under medical review.

At the scene of the crash, gardaí found one man in the vehicle, aged in his 30s, with serious injuries.

Four other suspects fled on foot, gardaí said.

The coastguard helicopter was then brought in to help with the search for the suspects, as the garda helicopter was involved in a separate operation.

At 09:25 local time, three males - one aged in his 30s, one aged in his 20s, and a juvenile - were arrested at Tamlaght Mor in Mohill at a garda checkpoint.

The fourth person remains at large.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have contacted them, to get in touch.

The man found in the car with injuries is being treated at Sligo hospital for non life-threatening injuries.