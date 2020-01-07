Image caption Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he will consult with experts about an alternative commemoration

An Irish state commemoration to remember pre-partition police forces has been deferred by the Irish justice minister amid growing controversy.

The event was due to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police later this month.

But many opposition politicians vowed to boycott it, criticising the RIC's conduct in the War of Independence.

Minister Charlie Flanagan said he was committed to holding an "alternative commemoration" in the months ahead.

Decade of Centenaries

The Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) were formed in the early 19th century when the whole island of Ireland was under British rule.

At that time, a new RIC special reserve was formed whose recruits were nicknamed the Black and Tans because of their distinctive uniforms. They acquired a reputation for ill-discipline and brutality.

Speaking about his decision to defer the event, Mr Flanagan said: "There were those in the RIC who committed atrocities. The horrific record of the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries is well known.

"But there were thousands of other officers who behaved with dignity and honour in serving their communities. And we should not seek to airbrush these people from our history."

The commemoration in Dublin Castle later this month was due to form part of the government's ongoing Decade of Centenaries programme which marks significant events during a turbulent period in Irish history from 1912 to 1923.

Mr Flanagan said he realised that his decision to defer the event would be "a cause of hurt and upset to many people".

"As a government, we have at all times sought to have a national programme of commemorations that is authentic, sensitive and inclusive." Mr Flanagan said.

"However, given the disappointing response of some to the planned event on 17th January, I do not believe that the event, as planned, can now take place in an atmosphere that meets the goals and guiding principles of the overall commemorative programme.

"Therefore, I am announcing its deferral."

The minister added: " As a next step, I will consult further with the expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemoration, with the all-party consultative group on commemoration and with other stakeholders, with a view to organising an event that is inclusive and fully respectful of all the traditions and memories on this island.