Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Mr Gogan worked in broadcasting for almost six decades

RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan has died, aged 81.

Mr Gogan worked in broadcasting for almost six decades and was best known for his work on RTÉ 2FM where he worked as a DJ for 40 years.

He moved to RTÉ Gold last year.

Mr Gogan is best remembered for playing classic hits on the Golden Hour and hosting the Just A Minute Quiz which became as famous for its wrong answers as it did for the correct ones, according to RTÉ.

Born in Fairview in north Dublin in 1938, Larry Gogan first began broadcasting with sponsored programmes and then with Raidió Éireann.

He moved to RTÉ 2FM when that station opened in 1979, remaining one of that station's favourite DJs for the next 40 years.

Mr Gogan was such an Irish household name that in Roddy Doyle's Barrytown Trilogy, the family dog was named "Larrygogan".

The first band Larry Gogan played on 2FM was the Boomtown Rats and he remained a strong supporter of Irish music over the years, winning many awards from the music and broadcasting industries.

He was also a member of the IMRO Hall of Fame.

He was predeceased by his wife, Florrie, and is survived by his five children and grandchildren.

Last week, RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane died suddenly, aged 69, and her funeral will be held in County Kildare. later.