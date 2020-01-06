Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for witnesses to contact them

Gardaí (Irish police) are searching for a man who tried to abduct a woman in her 60s in Dublin on Monday morning.

The woman was approached by the attacker in the Martin's Grove/Blackhorse Avenue area at about 07:30 local time.

He tried to force her into the boot of a car.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ is reporting that after the woman managed to resist, he tried to force her into the back seat of the car.

It said the woman's screams were heard by people nearby and a motorist stopped.

The attacker then threw the woman against a wall, got into the silver saloon car and drove away.

Gardaí said the man was wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers.

They want to speak to anyone who was in the area of Blackhorse Avenue between 06:00 and 08:00, including road users who may have camera footage.