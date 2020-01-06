Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The male garda member was dragged a considerable distance before falling onto the road

A policeman in the Republic of Ireland has received significant injuries after being dragged behind a fleeing car.

The incident happened in Dundrum town centre, a shopping centre in County Dublin, at 18:45 local time on Sunday.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police) spotted a blue Fiat Bravo, allegedly connected with a previous theft.

The driver sped off after the policeman attempted to stop the car, dragging him a considerable distance before he fell onto the road.

The officer was taken to St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin, where he was found to have suffered significant leg injuries.

The car involved in the incident was recovered by Gardaí at Kilcarrig Close in the south Dublin area of Tallaght.

Gardaí have said the driver of the car is believed to be part of a crime gang planning a theft in the area.