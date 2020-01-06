Image copyright RTE Image caption RNLI crews and the coastguard have been involved in the search for the missing man

The search for a fisherman missing after a boat sank off the coast of County Wexford at the weekend will resume later.

He has been missing since the trawler sank near Hook Head in the early hours of Sunday, claiming the life of another fisherman.

The man who died has been named locally as Joe Sinnott.

Mr Sinnott, 65, was a well-known fisherman from the Kilmore area of County Wexford, according to RTÉ News.

RNLI crews and the coastguard are involved in the search for the missing man who was on board the Alize trawler when it sank off the coast of Hook Head.

The R116 helicopter based in Dublin along with the Waterford-based R117 helicopter also assisted on Sunday.

Poor weather conditions forecast for Monday are expected to have an impact on the search for the missing fisherman, which was suspended overnight.

The search is concentrating on an area about 9km south of Hook Head, under the command of the LÉ Ciara naval vessel.

This is understood to follow an alert from the craft's Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

Debris from the stricken vessel was recovered from the sea, including the EPIRB, while diesel was also found on the water.