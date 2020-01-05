Image copyright Getty Images

Austria's foreign ministry has been targeted by a cyber-attack that is suspected to have been conducted by another country.

The ministry said the seriousness of the attack suggested it might have been carried out by a "state actor".

The hack started on Saturday night and experts warn it could continue for several days.

The breach occurred on the same day Austria's Green party backed forming a coalition with conservatives .

It was recognised very quickly and countermeasures taken immediately, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Despite all intensive security measures, there is never 100% protection against cyber-attacks," the ministry said.

Other European countries have fallen victim to similar attacks in the past.

The German government's IT network experienced a "very serious" cyber-attack in March 2018.

A Russian group called Fancy Bear was suspected to have been involved and was blamed for a similar attack on the German parliament in 2015.