French police have shot dead a man who stabbed a number of people in a park near Paris, local media report.

The knife attack happened in the town of Villejuif, 7km (4 miles) south of the French capital.

Four people are reported to have been stabbed and one person is believed to have been seriously injured.

The attacker was chased by police and then shot nearby. Some reports suggest he was wearing an explosive vest.

Police have advised people to avoid the area near to the Hautes-Bruyères State Park.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

