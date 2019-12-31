Image caption Lisa Smith, seen during a BBC interview in July

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces charged with a terrorist offence linked to the Islamic State group has been released on bail.

Lisa Smith, 38, from County Louth, was released from Limerick Prison on Tuesday evening.

She is charged with committing an offence outside the Irish state between October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

She is also charged with membership of the group calling itself Islamic State.

Ms Smith had been granted bail on strict conditions after her arrival back in Ireland at the beginning of December, but she remained in prison over Christmas as there were issues over the payment of a €5,000 bail surety.

Ms Smith travelled to Syria eight years ago.

She was deported from Turkey on Sunday 1 December 2019, along with her two-year-old daughter, who was born in Syria.

Ms Smith was taken into custody by gardaí (Irish police) as she arrived at Dublin Airport.

Her daughter is being cared for by family members.