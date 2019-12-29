Image copyright RTÉ Image caption RTÉ is reporting that the incident is being treated as murder

Gardaí (Irish police) have said the body of a man discovered outside a house in Cork had been there for a few days.

The dismembered body was found on Boreenmanna Road, one kilometre from Cork city centre, at about 16:00 local time on Saturday.

RTÉ is reporting that the incident is being treated as murder, however, that has not been confirmed by police.

Det Supt Michael Comyns said the person had not yet been identified.

He said the full extent of the man's injuries will not be known until a post-mortem examination is completed.

It is not known if the man died where his body was found.

The state pathologist, Heidi Okkers, visited the scene on Sunday.

Missing people

Speaking at a press conference, Det Supt Comyns said the man's body had been discovered by a neighbour on Saturday evening in the backyard of the house.

He said gardaí were going through a list of missing people to try to establish the man's identity.

Mr Comyns said gardaí were conducting house-to-house inquiries.