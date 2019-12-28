Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The man's body was found outside a house in Cork on Saturday

Gardaí (Irish police) are understood to be treating the discovery of a man's body in Cork as suspicious.

The body was discovered outside a house on Boreenmanna Road, one kilometre from Cork city centre, at about 16:00 local time on Saturday.

RTÉ is reporting that the man had sustained severe injuries with indications he died violently.

In a statement, gardaí said that the body remained at the scene which has been cordoned off.

"The coroner has been notified and the services of the state pathologist have been requested," the statement said.

"A post mortem will take place at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.