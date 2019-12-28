Europe

Donegal: Woman in her 20s killed in Portsalon crash

  • 28 December 2019
A woman in her 20s has died in a car crash in County Donegal.

A man of the same age, was injured in the crash which happened at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon, at about 23:30 GMT on Friday.

The woman, who was driving the car, died at the scene.

The man's injuries have been described as non-life threatening. He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

