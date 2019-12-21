Image copyright Google Maps Image caption It has been reported that the incident happened on Kings Way in Melbourne

An Irish woman has died after a road incident in Australia.

Mary Ellen Molloy from Edergole, Ardara, County Donegal, was working as a nurse in Melbourne.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported that a tree fell on a car she was travelling in with two of her female friends on Friday.

It is understood that one of her friends is in hospital and the other passenger was unharmed.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told RTÉ it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to Ms Molloy's family.

Ardara GAA, where the three women in the car were members, described Ms Molloy as a "beautiful girl with a permanent smile who lit up every room she walked into".

"Her love for her family was always so evident whenever they were together."

The club said the three women work as nurses together and were close friends.

St Kevin's GAC Melbourne said in a Facebook post Ms Molloy was "always smiling, so bubbly and caring"

"She would go out of her way to check in and find out about others.

"She was Donegal through and through and had such a strong love for her family and home. She will be dearly missed by our club and everyone that knew her."