A man has died after being struck by a tram in Dublin on Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the Charlemont Luas stop shortly after 03:00 local time.

Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services were called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Luas is Dublin's tram system. The Green Line was closed for a time following the incident but Luas says services are now operating as normal.