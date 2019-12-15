Dublin, Luas: Man dies after being struck by tram
- 15 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being struck by a tram in Dublin on Sunday morning.
The incident happened near the Charlemont Luas stop shortly after 03:00 local time.
Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services were called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Luas is Dublin's tram system. The Green Line was closed for a time following the incident but Luas says services are now operating as normal.