Greta Thunberg changes Twitter bio after Trump dig

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has changed her Twitter bio to mock US President Donald Trump's outrage at her winning Time Person of the Year 2019.

He said she had an "anger management problem" and should go to "a good old fashioned movie with a friend".

"Chill Greta, Chill!" he added.

She then adapted her Twitter bio to say she was "a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend".

The Swedish 16-year-old was named as Time magazine's Person of the Year on Wednesday after leading a global movement against climate change.

This is not the first time she has changed her Twitter bio to reflect Mr Trump and other leaders' criticism of her.

On Tuesday Ms Thunberg changed her bio to "pirralha" - the Portuguese word for brat - after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticised her highlighting the plight of Brazil's indigenous people.

"Greta's been saying Indians have died because they were defending the Amazon," Mr Bolsonaro told reporters. "It's amazing how much space the press gives this kind of pirralha."

In October she changed the bio to "a kind but poorly informed teenager". This was exactly how Russian President Vladimir Putin had described her at a conference in Moscow.

In September President Trump posted a video of her speaking emotionally at the UN conference and sarcastically commented: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

She changed her bio accordingly: "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future".