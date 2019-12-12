Image copyright PA Media Image caption Eamonn Harrison is to face 39 manslaughter charges and two conspiracy charges

The extradition hearing of a County Down lorry driver wanted by Essex police investigating the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a lorry has resumed at the High Court in Dublin.

The bodies were found in a refrigerated container in October.

Police are seeking the extradition of Eamonn Harrison, 23, a truck driver from Mayobridge, who is being held in the Republic of Ireland.

He is to face 39 manslaughter charges and two conspiracy charges.

One of these is in relation to human trafficking and the other is connected to assisting unlawful immigration.

Image caption Eamonn Harrison was arrested in Dublin on a European Arrest Warrant

The manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The High Court heard at a previous hearing that the UK's extradition warrant was too rushed.

He was wrongly described as a British rather than an Irish citizen.

The court was also told that he drove the lorry used to deliver a container to the port of Zeebrugge and was identified as doing so in Belgium by CCTV footage.

The court also heard that he signed the shipping notice for the container which was later found with the 39 bodies inside.

Lawyers for Eamonn Harrison raised the question as to why if his alleged offences occurred in Belgium the UK was seeking his extradition.

'Thin in the extreme'

His lawyers also added that their primary objection to his extradition is that the information in his European Arrest Warrant is provided by the Crown Prosecution Service rather than the judicial authority.

They have described the warrant as "thin in the extreme".

Judge Donald Binchy gave both sides until Thursday to provide additional information.

The High Court in Dublin previously heard that Mr Harrison was "a man of modest means".