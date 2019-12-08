Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Storm Atiyah has already had an impact in Co Kildare, with felled trees disrupting traffic in Newbridge

A "status red" wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for County Kerry as Storm Atiyah approaches.

Extreme caution is advised, especially in coastal areas and on high ground, as winds hitting speeds of up to 80mph (130km/h) are expected.

The warning for Kerry is in place from 16:00 to 19:00 local time on Sunday.

Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland later on Sunday with coastal areas expected to be the worst affected.

Although the UK is not expected to be as badly hit by the storm, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Wales, with gales of up to 70mph set to hit coastal areas.

Orange wind warnings have also been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Limerick, which come into effect from 13:00.

The warnings will remain in place until 06:00 on Monday, with a yellow wind warning in place for the rest of the Republic of Ireland until 13:00 on Monday.