Image copyright EPA Image caption Protesters hold a sign reading "Let's Revolt" as workers around the country strike over planned pension reforms

Workers have taken to the streets across France to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's planned pension reforms.

The nation's biggest strike in years has brought many areas to a standstill.

Police, lawyers, doctors and transport staff are among those protesting against Mr Macron's plans to introduce a universal points-based pension system.

Many workers say the planned reforms would force them to retire later or face reduced payouts.

Huge crowds marched through Paris and other cities such as Bordeaux.

Firefighters are among those who say they will lose out if Mr Macron introduces the reforms. France's current system has 42 different pension schemes for its private and public sectors, with variations in retirement age and benefits.

Mr Macron's unified system would reward employees for each day worked, awarding points that would later be transferred into future pension benefits.

This man protesting in the city of Marseille has "SOS firefighters in danger" written on his back.

Some workers lit flares and waved smoke bombs.

This protester in Marseille carried a picture of Mr Macron with the words "la chute" (the fall) written across it.

Clashes broke out between protesters and riot police in the city of Nantes. Some demonstrators were seen building makeshift barricades, while security forces fired tear gas.

This woman in Bordeaux covered her face as police fired tear gas.

Similar scenes were seen in Paris, where demonstrators were pictured vandalising property and there were clashes with police.

Train and metro stations in Paris were among the transport services affected.

