Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Port workers with smoke canisters march in Marseille against France's pension reform plan

France's biggest strike in decades has shut down public transport services and reduced the number of hospital staff, teachers and police officers at work in the latest protest against President Emmanuel Macron's reforms.

In this case, unions representing millions of staff are unhappy about a plan to overhaul the country's pension system, which they say will force people to work longer or face reduced payouts when they retire.

One opinion poll put public support for the latest strike action at 69%, with backing strongest among 18-34 year-olds.

So why is Mr Macron looking to implement such unpopular new measures - and just how controversial are they?

What's Macron up to?

Well, France currently has a complex system of 42 different pension schemes for its private and public sectors, with variations in retirement age and benefits. Mr Macron wants to create a unified system.

Pension benefits are largely calculated using an employee's 25 highest-paid years of work in the private sector, while in the public sector it is based on payments made in the last six months before retirement.

The French president's new plan aims to reward employees for each day worked, earning points that would later be transferred into future pension benefits.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Millions of people are expected to take to the streets in protest across France that could last days

In November, a report commissioned by France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe concluded that, under the existing system, the country's pension deficit could be as high as €17.2bn ($19bn; £14.5bn) by 2025.

The cost of France's current system, in terms of public spending as a percentage of GDP (the country's entire economic output), is among the highest in the world - at 14%.

Pension spending Cost per country as a percentage of GDP

Mr Macron, aware of France's ageing population, has said his universal pension plan would be fairer than the current system.

The age at which citizens can start drawing a pension varies across the European Union (EU).

The official retirement age in France has been raised in the last decade from 60 to 62, but remains one of the lowest among the OECD group of rich nations - in the UK, for example, the retirement age is 66.

So how controversial is his plan?

The move to a universal points-based pension system would remove the most advantageous pensions for a number of jobs ranging from sailors to lawyers and even opera workers.

While Mr Macron has not suggested immediately increasing the age of retirement from 62, those retiring before 64 would receive a lower pension based on the points earned.

For example, someone retiring at 63 could receive 5% less, so unions fear it will mean having to work longer for a lower pension.

Public sector workers who do arduous or dangerous jobs can also retire years earlier under the current system.

But metro workers, for example, say reforms would force them to work longer by effectively taking away their right to retire early, negotiated decades ago to compensate for having to work long hours underground.

One of France's largest unions, CFDT, said its mostly private sector members would not be participating in Thursday's strike.

CFDT, considered to be one of the more moderate unions, has previously said that reform was needed because the current pension system was not sustainable. The union has also said that a credit-based system might actually improve retirement payments for women.

Mr Macron's new system would not penalise workers who take time off due to illness or maternity leave, offering compensation points.

A recent poll concluded that 75% of people thought that pension reforms were necessary, but that only a third believed the government could deliver them.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Protesters take over streets in France for the largest nationwide strike in years

Despite the public understanding of the need for change, the latest strike action has overwhelming support. It is expected to last beyond Thursday and some trade union leaders have warned they will keep it up until Mr Macron abandons his campaign promise to overhaul the retirement system.

The Macron administration will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the country's general strike over pension reforms in 1995, which crippled the transport system for three weeks and drew massive popular support, forcing a government reversal.

What do the workers say?

Several workers have explained their grievances, ranging from poor salaries to frustration with the political class.

Paris metro driver Damien Vitry told the France Info news website that he provided a service so others could celebrate New Year's Eve.

"You lose out with your family life and that's why we get compensation," he said. "This pension reform is a bit like a football match where they change the rules at half-time.

With all the added measures he would now have to work longer if he wanted a full pension, he complained.

Train driver Cyril Romero, from Toulouse, told France Info he would reconsider his job if the reforms went through.

"I started in 2001 with a contract that allowed me to leave at 50. But like everyone else, I got the reforms which pushed back my early retirement age to 52-and-a-half and then, in reality, 57-and-a-half for full pension. Now they want to make us work even longer."

An unnamed history teacher, writing in Huffpost, was planning to strike on Friday as well as Thursday.

"For me, the pension reforms are one punch too many. We're fighting not to lose hundreds of euros of pension a month - after more than 40 years in a job.

"How can you dream of ending your career in front of pupils beyond the age of 70, in worsening conditions and on what for many of us is just a minimum wage?"