Image caption Lisa Smith was charged with committing a terrorist offence

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces has been remanded in custody charged with a terrorist offence linked to the Islamic State group.

Lisa Smith, 38, from Dundalk, County Louth, appeared in court in Dublin on Wednesday.

She is charged with committing an offence outside the Irish state between October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

Ms Smith is further charged with being a member of the group known as Islamic State.

She applied for bail, but this was refused.

The accused was remanded to the Dóchas Centre women's prison at Mountjoy in Dublin.

Her solicitor asked that she be separated from the general prison population, according to Irish public broadcaster, RTÉ.

The judge replied that he would send a request to the prison governor that she be segregated for her own security.

She is due to appear again at the Dublin District Court on 11 December.

Ms Smith travelled to Syria eight years ago.

She was deported from Turkey on Sunday, along with her daughter who was born in Syria.

She was arrested by gardaí (Irish police) when she arrived back in Ireland.