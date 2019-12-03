Image copyright Kriégel family Image caption Ana Kriégel was sexually assaulted and beaten to death in May 2018

One of two teenage boys sentenced for the murder of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Dublin is to appeal his conviction.

Ana Kriégel, 14, was found dead in May 2018 in an abandoned house, where she had been taken by one of the boys.

The 15-year-old boy, referred to in court as Boy B, was sentenced to 15 years in detention, to be reviewed after eight years.

He lured Ana from her home and took her to a derelict house in Lucan where his co-accused, Boy A, was waiting.

Boy A was convicted of murder and aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced to life with a review after 12 years.

He is not appealing his conviction.

Tuesday was the last day of a 28-day period which follows sentencing in which a case can be appealed.

Ana was born in Russia in February 2004, and at the age of two was adopted by Irish woman Geraldine Kriégel and her French-born husband Patric, who lived in Lucan.

Her naked body was found with a ligature around the neck in a derelict house in St Catherine's Park three days after she went missing in May 2018.

A former state pathologist identified 50 areas of injury on the schoolgirl's head and body, concluding the cause of her death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck.