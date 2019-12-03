Europe

COP25: WWF and Prado Museum use art to show climate change

  • 3 December 2019
Related Topics

Conservation group WWF and the Prado Museum have joined forces to raise the alarm about the impact of climate change, as political leaders and diplomats meet at the COP25 climate change summit in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Together they selected four masterpieces from the Prado collection to highlight the environmental consequences of various phenomena attributed to climate change.

The conference was due to be held in Chile, but was cancelled by the government there following weeks of civil disturbances, and is being hosted by Spain instead.

Presentational grey line
Presentational white space

Felipe IV a Caballo (Philip IV on Horseback) by Diego Velázquez...

Felipe IV a Caballo (Philip IV on Horseback) by Diego Velázquez Image copyright Museo del Prado
Presentational white space

...is used to highlight the issue of rising sea levels.

Presentational white space
WWF's version of Velázquez's Felipe IV a Caballo Image copyright WWF Spain / Museo del Prado
Presentational white space
Presentational grey line

El quitasol (The Parasol) by Francisco de Goya...

Presentational white space
El quitasol (The Parasol) by Francisco de Goya Image copyright Museo del Prado
Presentational white space

...is doctored to reflect the social drama of climate refugees.

Presentational white space
WWF's version of Goya's El quitasol (The Parasol) Image copyright WWF Spain / Museo del Prado
Presentational white space
Presentational grey line

Joachim Patinir's El paso de la laguna Estigia (Landscape with Charon Crossing the Styx) becomes...

Presentational white space
El paso de la laguna Estigia (Landscape with Charon Crossing the Styx) by Joachim Patinir Image copyright Museo del Prado
Presentational white space

...an illustration of the impact of extreme drought on river and crops.

Presentational white space
WWF version of El paso de la laguna Estigia (Landscape with Charon Crossing the Styx) by Joachim Patinir Image copyright WWF Spain / Museo del Prado
Presentational white space
Presentational grey line

And Niños en la playa (Boys on the Beach) by Joaquín Sorolla...

Presentational white space
Niños en la playa (Boys on the Beach) by Joaquín Sorolla Image copyright Museo del Prado
Presentational white space

...now depicts the extinction of species.

Presentational white space
WWF's version of Niños en la playa (Boys on the Beach) by Joaquín Sorolla Image copyright WWF Spain / Museo del Prado
Presentational white space

COP25 ends on 13 December.

All pictures subject to copyright.