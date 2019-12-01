Image copyright Tom Conachy Image caption Lisa Smith is from Dundalk in County Louth

The broadcaster RTE is reporting that an Irish citizen who became an Islamic State bride will arrive back in Dublin today.

Lisa Smith and her daughter are on their way from Turkey.

It is expected she will be interviewed by police about suspected terrorist offences.

Plans have also been made for the care of her two-year-old daughter, who was born in Syria, but is an Irish citizen.

Miss Smith is a former members of the Irish Defence Forces.

The BBC interviewed her in Syria earlier this year.

She said wasn't involved in fighting and did not train girls to become fighters.

She also claimed she had been visited more than once by the FBI for questioning, and they had taken her fingerprints and DNA.

Ms Smith had been living with her two-year-old daughter in a Syrian refugee camp.

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) had previously said she would "certainly" be investigated if she returned to Ireland.