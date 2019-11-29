Several people have been injured in a stabbing attack on a shopping street in The Hague, Dutch police say.

The incident reportedly happened inside a department store and police are searching for a male perpetrator aged between 45 and 50, according to local reports.

Images on social media showed emergency services at the scene amid crowds of Black Friday shoppers.

The condition of those injured and the motive for the attack remain unclear.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.