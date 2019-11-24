Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Armed gardaí and emergency services at the scene in Clonshaugh Avenue

A 22-year-old man has died after being shot outside his Dublin home on Sunday.

The victim was in his front garden in Clonshaugh Avenue when several shots were fired. He was hit six times in the upper body, arm and chest.

It is understood the shooting took place at about 17.15 local time. The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was known to Irish police and it is suspected the attack is related to a feud in the Coolock area.

It has now claimed five lives and tension has been high in that part of north Dublin for some time.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he was "deeply concerned".

"I condemn this wanton violence," he said.

"I urge anyone with information to please contact An Garda Síochána and assist them with their investigation."