Image copyright PA Image caption Cloverhill Prison in Dublin

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man at Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services were called shortly after midnight on Saturday morning following an altercation between two prisoners.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene after failed attempts to resuscitate him.

Minor injuries were also sustained by a second man during the incident at the west Dublin facility.

The victim's body is due to undergo a post-mortem examination.

The Inspector of Prisons and the Irish Prison Service are also carrying out investigations into what took place.

In a statement the Prison Service said that "all practicable measures" had been taken by prison management and staff to ensure the safety of inmates.

However it added: "No prison system could be entirely free of violence and and inter-prisoner assaults do occur."