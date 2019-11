Two men have been arrested in Dublin in connection with the abduction of the prominent County Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney.

Mr Lunney, a director at the Irish firm Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) was kidnapped and tortured before being dumped on a roadside on 17 September.

The two men, both aged 38, were detained by GardaĆ­ (Irish police) in Dublin on Thursday morning.

Last week, three people were arrested and released in the same investigation.