Two men have been arrested in Dublin in connection with the abduction of the prominent County Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney.

Mr Lunney, a director at the Irish firm Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) was kidnapped and tortured before being dumped on a roadside on 17 September.

The two men, both aged 38, were detained by Gardaí (Irish police) in Dublin on Thursday morning.

Last week, three people were arrested and released in the same investigation.