Kevin Lunney abduction: Two more arrests in Dublin
- 21 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested in Dublin in connection with the abduction of the prominent County Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney.
Mr Lunney, a director at the Irish firm Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) was kidnapped and tortured before being dumped on a roadside on 17 September.
The two men, both aged 38, were detained by Gardaí (Irish police) in Dublin on Thursday morning.
Last week, three people were arrested and released in the same investigation.