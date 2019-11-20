Maltese police have arrested a leading businessman after intercepting his yacht off the island, reports say.

Yorgen Fenech, owner of the company 17 Black, was detained by armed officers, the Times of Malta reported.

It comes a day after PM Joseph Muscat said he would consider a pardon for an alleged money launderer suspected of being the middleman in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Galizia, an anti-corruption blogger, was killed by a car bomb in 2017.

Malta's handling of the case has drawn international criticism.

Witnesses quoted by the Times of Malta said Mr Fenech's luxury yacht was intercepted by an armed patrol boat as it left the port of Portomaso early on Wednesday.

Police have not yet commented on the operation.

On Tuesday, Mr Muscat said the alleged middleman would first have to give evidence in court before a pardon could be issued.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

