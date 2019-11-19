Image copyright Geof Sheppard Image caption The Britannia Seaways (pictured in 2012) is a roll on, roll off ferry

At least 26 stowaways have been found in a refrigerated container on a ferry bound to the UK from the Netherlands.

The ship, the Britannia Seaways, has returned to the port of Vlaardingen and emergency services are on the scene.

Local reports say the stowaways were found by the crew. Their condition is unknown, but all are reportedly alive.

The incident comes just weeks after the bodies of 39 people were found in a refrigerated lorry container in Essex in eastern England.

The container in which the bodies of the victims - all Vietnamese nationals - were found had arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Two lorry drivers have since been charged with manslaughter, and several other men have been arrested in connection with the case.