Europe

Spanish elections: Socialists 'lead amid right-wing surge'

  • 10 November 2019
Members of an electoral commission count voting ballots Image copyright Reuters

The governing Socialist Party in Spain looks set to win the most seats in the general election, but fall short of a majority, exit polls suggest.

The conservative Popular Party follows in second place, while the far-right Vox party appears to have doubled its vote share, said the poll by public broadcaster RTVE.

Right-wing parties have the most votes combined, though no majority.

Spain has not had a stable government since 2015.

This was the country's fourth election in as many years.

Voter turnout at 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT) was 56.8%, almost four points lower than the last general elections in April.

Spanish politics has become increasingly fragmented in recent years with the emergence of new parties.

Related Topics

More on this story