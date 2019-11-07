RTÉ plans to cut 200 jobs and reduce pay
Irish public broadcaster RTÉ plans to reduce its staff by about 200 next year and introduce a number of pay cuts to address its "financial crisis".
The plans were leaked to the media before staff were informed, according to RTÉ News.
A review of the broadcaster's financial situation has reportedly concluded RTÉ needs to cut its costs by €60m (£52m) over the next three years.
It is to shut its digital radio network and sell its magazine, the RTÉ Guide.
Some presenters could face pay cuts of 15% according to the report, while the pay of executive board members will be reduced by 10%.
Staff and unions will be consulted about plans for a pay freeze.