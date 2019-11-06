Europe

Dutch police deployed to plane at Schiphol airport

  • 6 November 2019
Breaking News image

Dutch police investigating "suspicious situation" on board plane at Schiphol airport

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.