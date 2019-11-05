Image copyright Getty Images

A murder investigation has been launched by police following a fatal assault on an 11-year-old boy in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

Brooklyn Colbert's body was found in a house in the Ballynanty area of Limerick shortly after 19:00 local time.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but the results have not been released for operational reasons.

Irish police have renewed their appeal for information from anyone who may have been in the Ballynanty area the scene on Sunday.