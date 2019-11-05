Image copyright Kriégel family Image caption Ana Kriégel was found dead in May 2018

A boy who has been convicted of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriégel has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of release for 12 years.

A second boy has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison with no possibility of release for eight years.

The boys, both 15, were found guilty of killing the 14-year-old in June after a trial lasting six weeks.

Ana Kriégel was found dead in May 2018 in an abandoned house in Dublin, where she had been taken by one of the boys.

The boys, both 13 at the time, denied the charges and were granted anonymity during the trial due to their age, being referred to as Boy A and Boy B.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced at Dublin's Central Criminal Court on Tuesday to life for murder and aggravated sexual assault, with a review period after 12 years.

Boy B was sentenced to 15 years' detention, with a review after eight years.

Image copyright Kriégel family Image caption Justice Paul McDermott said her life "should not be defined by how she died"

'Friend, daughter and sister'

Sentencing the boys at Dublin's Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, Justice Paul McDermott said: "The denial of Ana's right to life is at the core of the process, she should and no doubt will be remembered as a child, friend, daughter and sister that she was.

"A healthy 14 year-old girl, with her future before her and her short life should not be defined by how she died."

He told the court the boys' sentences may seem long to them but are proportionate for what they did.

"You will have the opportunity for a future and a second chance," he said.

"Something you wilfully deprived Ana Kriégel of."

Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA Image caption Ana's parents Geraldine and Patric Kriégel

Ana was born in Russia in February 2004, and at the age of two was adopted by Irish woman Geraldine Kriégel and her French-born husband Patric, who lived in Lucan.

Her naked body was found with a ligature around the neck in a derelict house three days after she went missing in May 2018.

A former state pathologist identified 50 areas of injury on the schoolgirl's head and body, concluding the cause of her death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

On 14 May, Ana had left her house with Boy B in the early evening, thinking she was being taken to meet a boy she liked.

She was taken to the abandoned Glenwood House in Lucan in Dublin, about 3km (1.9 miles) away from her home, where Boy A was waiting.

The journey took 30 minutes.

During their trial the court was told Boy A attacked and murdered Ana while Boy B watched.