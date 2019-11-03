Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been arrested after a boy was found dead at a house in Limerick city in the Republic of Ireland.

The child's body was discovered by Gardaí (Irish police) at a property in the Ballynanty area of the city shortly after 19:00 local time on Sunday.

Gardaí said they were investigating a "fatal assault".

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his late 20s was arrested and taken for questioning to Henry Street Garda Station.

Irish public broadcaster, RTÉ, said a house in Shanabooly Road in Ballynanty has been cordoned off.

Several other Irish media outlets are reporting that the boy was 11, but his age has not yet been confirmed.

The scene of the fatal assault has been preserved for a forensic examination.

Gardaí said they have requested the services of the state pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau.