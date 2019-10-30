Essex lorry deaths: Person of interest appears in Dublin court
A man from Northern Ireland, who Essex Police say is of interest to the investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants, has appeared in court.
The 22-year-old is suspected of bringing the refrigerated container in which the migrants died, to Zeebrugge before it crossed the channel.
A blue lorry cab he was driving was seized by gardaí in Dublin on Saturday.
The man appeared in a Dublin court on charges unrelated to what happened in Essex on 23 October.
He was remanded in custody.
Gardaí (Irish police) are liaising with Essex Police.