A blue lorry cab driven by the 22-year-old was seized at Dublin Port on Saturday

A man from Northern Ireland, who Essex Police say is of interest to the investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants, has appeared in court.

The 22-year-old is suspected of bringing the refrigerated container in which the migrants died, to Zeebrugge before it crossed the channel.

A blue lorry cab he was driving was seized by gardaí in Dublin on Saturday.

The man appeared in a Dublin court on charges unrelated to what happened in Essex on 23 October.

He was remanded in custody.

Gardaí (Irish police) are liaising with Essex Police.