Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €3.2m (£2.8m) has been seized by gardaí (Irish police) near Dundalk, County Louth.

The cannabis was found concealed in a consignment of fresh vegetables on Tuesday.

A man from Northern Ireland and a man from another part of the UK, aged 57 and 42, have been arrested.

The discovery was made after gardaí intercepted a commercial haulage vehicle in Ballymascanlon.

The men are being held at Dundalk Garda station on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Gardaí said the operation is part of an ongoing joint investigation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the National Crime Agency in the UK.