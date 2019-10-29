Image copyright Kriégel family Image caption Ana Kriégel's innocence and longing for friendship made her a vulnerable target

The sentence hearing for two teenage boys convicted of murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriégel in Dublin last year has started at the Central Criminal Court.

Ana's naked remains were found at a disused house in the Lucan area in May 2018.

The two teenagers, both 13 at the time of the murder and known as Boy A and Boy B, cannot be identified because of their ages.

Both were convicted by unanimous jury verdicts earlier this year.

Senior investigating officer Det Insp Mark O'Neill told the hearing psychiatric reports suggested Boy A accepts he killed Ana but did not sexually assault her.

Boy B, he said, does not accept he played a role in the murder.

Boy B changed his story several times in the course of his police interviews.

Victim impact statement

Last week, Mr Justice Paul McDermott, who is hearing the case, was given psychological and psychiatric reports relating to the two boys who are both now aged 15.

Boy A was also convicted of Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her.

The prosecution said Boy B had lured Ana from her home on the day of the murder on the pretence of meeting Boy A, whom Ana was "interested in".

She was taken to the abandoned Glenwood House in Lucan in Dublin, about 3km (1.9 miles) away from her home, where Boy A was waiting.

Boy A, the prosecution said, then violently sexually assaulted her as Boy B watched.

Ana's adoptive parents, Geraldine and French-born Patric, will make a victim impact statement during the hearing, which is scheduled to last a day.

Mr Justice McDermott has ordered no more than five journalists can attend the hearing citing the need to protect the boys' rights, their physical and mental well-being, and their dignity.