Monaghan: Emyvale garda station damaged in blaze
- 28 October 2019
A police station in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland has been extensively damaged in a fire.
The blaze at Emyvale Garda Station was reported at 05:30 GMT on Monday 28 October.
No-one was injured. Police and fire officers were called to the scene, which is being preserved pending a full forensic investigation.
At this stage, it is not clear how the fire began.