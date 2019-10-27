Europe

Catalonia crisis: Thousands rally in Barcelona for Spanish unity

  • 27 October 2019

Some 80,000 people have turned out in Barcelona, the regional capital of Catalonia, in a show of support for Spain after the recent separatist unrest.

Supporters of Spanish unity attend a demonstration to call for co-existence in Catalonia and an end to separatism, in Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Supporters of Catalonia as part of Spain marched through the city a day after a separatist rally drew 350,000 people.
Supporters of Spanish unity walk under a large Spanish flag during a demonstration to call for co-existence in Catalonia and an end to separatism, in Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Giant Spanish flags were carried by the demonstrators.
Supporters of Spanish unity attend a demonstration to call for co-existence in Catalonia and an end to separatism, in Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A crowd of 80,000 stretched down the city's Passeig de Gracia avenue.
A unionist demonstrator in Barcelona, 27 October Image copyright AFP
Image caption This demonstrator wore a tee-shirt mocking exiled separatist leader Cares Puigdemont as a baby.
Unionist demonstrators in Barcelona, 27 October Image copyright AFP
Image caption Placards written in Catalan read "Never break up" and "We are Catalonia, we are Spain".
Unionist demonstrators in Barcelona, 27 October Image copyright AFP
Image caption A recent authoritative survey, by the region's Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió, suggested more people in Catalonia oppose independence than support it.
A demonstrator wears flowers in the colours of the Spanish flag in Barcelona, 27 October Image copyright AFP
Image caption This demonstrator dressed her hair patriotically.
Pablo Casado is greeted by a supporter in Barcelona on October 27, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Leaders of some of Spain's national political parties joined Sunday's rally, including Pablo Casado of the Popular Party.
Ciudadanos (Citizens) leader Albert Rivera (R) is greeted by supporters in Barcelona, 27 October Image copyright EPA
Image caption Ciudadanos (Citizens) leader Albert Rivera was also on hand.
Police in Barcelona, 27 October Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While the pro-Spanish rally appeared to be passing off peacefully, in the city's Sant Jaume Square, police kept unionist and separatist demonstrators apart.

Pictures from Reuters, AFP and EPA.