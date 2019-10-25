A Russian serviceman has shot dead eight fellow soldiers and injured at least two more on a military base in the country's Far East, officials say.

They say the soldier - who has been detained - might have been suffering from mental health problems.

The shooting happened in the village of Gorny, not far from the city of Chita, on Friday evening.

The soldier - whose name has not been released - was guarding the base at the time. He is believed to be a conscript.

A special commission led by Deputy Defence Minister Andrey Kartapolov is flying to the region to investigate the shooting.