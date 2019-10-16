Image copyright Dublin Fire Brigade Image caption Damage is limited to the senior side of the school

Severe damage has been caused to a north Dublin primary school after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning.

Classrooms have been gutted and a section of the the roof collapsed at Scoil Chaitríona Cailíní in Coolock.

A person who lived nearby has been taken to hospital under precaution due to smoke inhalation.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the damage is limited to the senior side of the school and an investigation is now under way to determine the cause.

Image copyright Dublin Fire Brigade

A specialist unit was sent to the scene as well as six fire engines.

The junior and senior schools remain closed and it is not clear when they will reopen.