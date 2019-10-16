Image copyright AFP Image caption Vitruvian Man by Leonardo Da Vinci is stored in a climate controlled room and rarely displayed to the public

Leonardo da Vinci's famous Vitruvian Man is bound for Paris despite an attempt to ban it leaving Italy.

The 500-year-old drawing was set to be transported to the Louvre for an exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of da Vinci's death.

But an Italian court had suspended the planned loan after group Italia Nostra (Our Italy) complained that the piece was too fragile to travel.

On Wednesday, judges decided the rare public display could go ahead.

The iconic drawing is usually kept in a climate-controlled room in the Accademia Gallery in Venice.

Despite it being among da Vinci's most famous works, there are fears that its delicate nature – it is drawn in ink on paper – means it is at risk of lasting damage while on display.

But in September, an agreement was made between Italy's culture ministry and the Louvre to temporarily swap works by Da Vinci for works by Italian painter Raphael.

Italia Nostra, however, was concerned for the safety of Vitruvian Man. Italy's former nationalist government had also queried the loan, at a time of growing tensions between France and Italy over immigration.

The court concluded that the loan could go ahead, noting that other works had been transported to other countries.

It added that the exhibition had "exceptional global relevance" and Italy wanted to "maximise its heritage potential."

The Vitruvian Man was based on the writings of the ancient Roman architect Vitruvius, who correlated the measurements and design of the human body into architecture.

Less than 20 da Vinci paintings are still in existence. Five of them are currently at the Louvre, along with 22 drawings.

Da Vinci, who was born in 1452 in Italy, was a Renaissance painter, sculptor, architect and mathematician.