Loughlinstown: Man dies and two arrested after Dublin stabbing
- 15 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after a stabbing in County Dublin.
It happened at Loughlinstown outside Dublin city, shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
It is understood the stabbing happened following a row between a group of men at the junction of Loughlinstown Drive and Wyatville Road.