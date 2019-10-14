Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cenk Tosun, second from left, scored the winning goal in Istanbul

Europe's football governing body Uefa says it will investigate a military salute given by Turkey footballers after Everton star Cenk Tosun scored a goal against Albania.

Turkey's 1-0 win in Istanbul came on Friday, amid Turkish army clashes with Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Tosun posted the salute photo on Instagram, with the message: "For our nation, especially for the ones who are risking their lives for our nation."

Uefa does not allow political gestures.

The win keeps Turkey at the top of its group in the Euro 2020 qualifying matches.

On Wednesday Turkey launched a major offensive in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Dozens of civilians and fighters have been killed on both sides.

On Instagram, the Turkish Football Federation also posted an image of the Turkey players and trainers saluting in the dressing room, along with the message:

"At the end of the road lies the championship! After seven matches we continue our leadership in the Euro 2020 Qualifying Group H. We give this win to all our hero soldiers."

Uefa spokesman Philip Townsend told Italian news agency Ansa the Turkish salute "could seem like a provocation".

"I can guarantee that we will examine this situation, let me check," he said.

Uefa's disciplinary rules prohibit "the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature".

Two Turkish-origin internationals who play for Germany - Ilkay Gündogan and Emre Can - posted likes in response to the Instagram photo of Tosun and his saluting team-mates. But Gündogan and Can later removed their posts.

In May 2018 Gündogan - a Manchester City star - and Mesut Özil of Arsenal were criticised by the German Football Federation (DFB) for posing in photos with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.